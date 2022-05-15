Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPRKY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.25) to GBX 1,600 ($19.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 29.27%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

