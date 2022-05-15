Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 729.2 days.

Tremor International stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

