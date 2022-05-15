Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 548,900 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRVI shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

