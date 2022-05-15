Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 34.1% in April

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 48.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.