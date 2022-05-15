Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) versus GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Head to Head Comparison

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -18.88% -9.82% -8.61% Tripadvisor -9.80% -12.01% -4.02%

This table compares GAN and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $125.43 million 1.17 -$30.59 million ($0.57) -6.11 Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.81 -$148.00 million ($0.73) -33.93

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tripadvisor 2 3 4 0 2.22

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 287.93%. Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.34%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAN beats Tripadvisor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

