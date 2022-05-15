TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.49 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,469,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,605,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,254,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TScan Therapeutics (TCRX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.