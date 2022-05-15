TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.49 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,469,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,605,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,254,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.