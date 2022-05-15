Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TSGTY opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95.
