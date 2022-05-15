Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSGTY opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.