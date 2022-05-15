TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ TC opened at $2.14 on Friday. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.20.
About TuanChe
