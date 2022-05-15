UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UBEOF stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. UBE has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.
About UBE (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBE (UBEOF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.