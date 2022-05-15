UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
UBS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group (Get Rating)
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
Read More
