UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

UBS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

