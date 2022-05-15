Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04), reports.
UNCY stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
