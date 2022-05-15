Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Up 43.4% in April

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,476. Unilever has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $4,542,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $8,309,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.