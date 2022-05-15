United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NYSE:USM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $2,858,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 164.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

