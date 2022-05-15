University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for University Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Colony Bankcorp 16.92% 11.87% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.69 $18.66 million $1.51 10.82

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats University Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp (Get Rating)

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

