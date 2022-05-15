Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,512. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

