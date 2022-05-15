Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.72 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

