Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS URBDF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

