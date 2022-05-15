USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Update

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HUGS opened at $9.89 on Friday. USHG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

