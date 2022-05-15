Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $129.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

