VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.14 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25.
