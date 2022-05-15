Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VGSH opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $61.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
