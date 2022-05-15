Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VGSH opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 162,854.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,323,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,514,000 after buying an additional 9,950,996 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,356,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.