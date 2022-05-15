Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.