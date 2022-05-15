Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Price Target Cut to €95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Varta stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. Varta has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $171.77.
Varta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varta (VARGF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.