Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Price Target Cut to €95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Varta stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. Varta has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

