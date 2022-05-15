VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). VBI Vaccines also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 818,173 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,741,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 535,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 462,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 2,370,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

