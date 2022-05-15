VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report sales of $576.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $449.44 million to $621.00 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $376.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.73 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.