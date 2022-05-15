VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report sales of $576.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $449.44 million to $621.00 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $376.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.73 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.
In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period.
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
