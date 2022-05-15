VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 31.8% in April

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 90,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

CIL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

