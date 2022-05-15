Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Issues Earnings Results

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03), reports.

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $18.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIGL. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

