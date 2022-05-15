Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.73. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

