Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Up 54.4% in April

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the April 15th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $68,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,331.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $958,836. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,870,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,632,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.52 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

