Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,905 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $958,836. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 104.8% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 589,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 301,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $225,000.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

