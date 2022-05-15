Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.
Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,331.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $958,836. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VRDN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.