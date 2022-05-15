Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,331.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $958,836. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,650,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRDN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

