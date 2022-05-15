Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) vs. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Head to Head Review

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vitru alerts:

66.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vitru and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 3.05 $13.09 million $0.53 28.87 Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 0.99 $109.64 million $1.57 6.38

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Perdoceo Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 11.05% 7.60% 4.58% Perdoceo Education 16.03% 19.23% 15.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vitru and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.68%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Volatility and Risk

Vitru has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Vitru on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.