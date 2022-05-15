Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

VOR opened at $4.22 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $158.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 54.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

