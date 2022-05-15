Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 42.8% in April

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,592. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.