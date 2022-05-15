Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 1st

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.90.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 33.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 252,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 435.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.