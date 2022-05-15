Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 1st

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
Shares of WCN stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 33.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 252,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 435.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.