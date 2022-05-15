Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 1st

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$162.63 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$144.38 and a 52-week high of C$183.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
