Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
TSE:WBR opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of C$4.10 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$156.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38.
Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Waterloo Brewing (Get Rating)
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
Featured Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.