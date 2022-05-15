Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

TSE:WBR opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of C$4.10 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$156.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Waterloo Brewing from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About Waterloo Brewing (Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.