Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DMO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.