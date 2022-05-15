Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 609.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Western Energy Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.82 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

