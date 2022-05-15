Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.45 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Forest Products (WFSTF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.