Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.45 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.66.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

