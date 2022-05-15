Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,374.0 days.

Whitbread stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

