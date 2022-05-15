Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

