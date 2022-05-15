Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Update

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Rowland Acquisition alerts:

NYSE WRAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.