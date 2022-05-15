Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Update

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WRAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
