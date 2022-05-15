Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several analysts recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,779 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

