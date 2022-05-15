WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 44.3% in April

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WISeKey International stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKEY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

WKEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WISeKey International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

