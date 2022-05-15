WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in April

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 802,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:WNS traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $71.13. 119,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,456. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

