Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

WOPEY opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

