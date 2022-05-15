Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in April

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 619,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,435.0 days.

Worldline stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Worldline has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

