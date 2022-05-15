Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Up 50.2% in April

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WUHN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Wuhan General Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.89.
Wuhan General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
