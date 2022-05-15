Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Up 50.2% in April

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUHN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Wuhan General Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.89.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

