Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Up 43.2% in April

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 912,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 182,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 113.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.